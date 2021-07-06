Holger Wesche Sells 10,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

