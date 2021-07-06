Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,635. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.78 and a 12 month high of $199.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.