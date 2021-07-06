Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,004 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. 81,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

