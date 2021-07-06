Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

BOWL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £428.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.55.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

