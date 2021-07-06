Hord (HORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,664.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $81,664.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,800,749 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

