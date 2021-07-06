Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 878 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

