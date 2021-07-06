Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 810,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 345,916 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,112 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.