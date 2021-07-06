Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,231 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.91% of Hormel Foods worth $493,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $2,318,110. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HRL stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

