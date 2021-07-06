Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,231 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.91% of Hormel Foods worth $493,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $2,318,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

