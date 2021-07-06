Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,377. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

