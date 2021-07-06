HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. HP posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. HP has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.