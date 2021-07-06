HSBC Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZY. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

