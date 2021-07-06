Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

