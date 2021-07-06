Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.29.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
