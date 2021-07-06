Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

