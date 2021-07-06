Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446,628 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Huntsman worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 251,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 153.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 621,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 27.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

