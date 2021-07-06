HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $35.55. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 883 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

