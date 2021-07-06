Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

