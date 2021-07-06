Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 6.5%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.53. 49,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,033,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

