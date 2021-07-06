HyperExchange (HX) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $353,644.12 and $4,102.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00167473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,143.99 or 1.00214259 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.12 or 0.00948379 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

