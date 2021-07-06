Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.38

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.38 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 161,890 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £681.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.38.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.