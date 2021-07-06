Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.38

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.38 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 161,890 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £681.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.38.

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

