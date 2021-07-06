Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

