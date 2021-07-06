Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ignis has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $538,821.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.65 or 0.99868624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00948393 BTC.

Ignis Coin Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

