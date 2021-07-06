III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 75,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $493,000.

Shares of GAMCU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

