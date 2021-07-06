III Capital Management Buys Shares of 100,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.