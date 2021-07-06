III Capital Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

III Capital Management reduced its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,062 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 14,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,748. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

