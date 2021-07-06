III Capital Management Invests $301,000 in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBACU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,523,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000.

European Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,214. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

