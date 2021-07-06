III Capital Management Makes New Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

III Capital Management bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

