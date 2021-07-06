III Capital Management Takes $2.47 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,442,000.

GIGGU stock remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

