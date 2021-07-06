III Capital Management Takes $497,000 Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

III Capital Management purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

SPKBU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 6,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,941. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

