Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

