Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.05.

INE opened at C$22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

