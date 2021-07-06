Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

