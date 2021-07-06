Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,858 ($24.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($194.20).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.72. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.