Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enrique T. Salem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.83, a P/E/G ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $293.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Invst LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.4% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

