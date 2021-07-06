Insider Selling: NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in NRG Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

