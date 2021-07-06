Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,563 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34.

On Monday, May 3rd, Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26.

PSTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,522. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $528.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

