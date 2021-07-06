inSure DeFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,888.00 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $74.66 million and approximately $67,888.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.79 or 0.00926525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044696 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

