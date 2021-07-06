Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

