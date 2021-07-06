Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $41,621,800 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

