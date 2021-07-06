Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$28.46 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$11.63 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

