Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $938.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $939.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

