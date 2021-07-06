Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

