Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
