Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

