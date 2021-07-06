Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natera stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at $48,571,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,070 shares of company stock worth $29,747,835. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

