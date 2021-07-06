Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,896 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

