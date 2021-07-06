iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,002,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 339,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

