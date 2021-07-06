iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

