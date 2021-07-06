iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

