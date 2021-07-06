iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.52. 425,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $311.89 and a 1 year high of $435.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

